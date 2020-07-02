All apartments in Glendora
Glendora, CA
103 S Treanor Avenue
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

103 S Treanor Avenue

103 South Treanor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

103 South Treanor Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
game room
media room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Proudly present this adorable 4 bed 2 bath single-family home with an upstairs loft that can be used as a library, game room, media center. Property is conveniently located close to HWY 210, HWY 57, Foothill Blvd, and Old Route 66, close to Costco, Sam's Club, Trader Joes, Target, hardware store, Pharmacy, and many more shops. Property is also Near La Verne University, Citrus College, and Azusa Pacific University, and Cal Poly Pomona. and residents of this property gets to go to the award-winning Glendora Unified School District. Updated kitchen and bathroom quartz counters and cabinetry. an additional 10 x 20 storage in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 S Treanor Avenue have any available units?
103 S Treanor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 103 S Treanor Avenue have?
Some of 103 S Treanor Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 S Treanor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
103 S Treanor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 S Treanor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 103 S Treanor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 103 S Treanor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 103 S Treanor Avenue offers parking.
Does 103 S Treanor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 S Treanor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 S Treanor Avenue have a pool?
No, 103 S Treanor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 103 S Treanor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 103 S Treanor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 103 S Treanor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 S Treanor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 S Treanor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 S Treanor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

