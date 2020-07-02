103 S Treanor Avenue

Amenities

Proudly present this adorable 4 bed 2 bath single-family home with an upstairs loft that can be used as a library, game room, media center. Property is conveniently located close to HWY 210, HWY 57, Foothill Blvd, and Old Route 66, close to Costco, Sam's Club, Trader Joes, Target, hardware store, Pharmacy, and many more shops. Property is also Near La Verne University, Citrus College, and Azusa Pacific University, and Cal Poly Pomona. and residents of this property gets to go to the award-winning Glendora Unified School District. Updated kitchen and bathroom quartz counters and cabinetry. an additional 10 x 20 storage in the backyard.