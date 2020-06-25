316 Bridgewater Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Brand new townhouse in a very convenient location; close to several shopping malls, Marukai and Ranch 99 Markets. it has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Bright and light inside with 9' high ceilings. Beautiful kitchen with a big center island that separate the living room and formal dining area. An office or den area next to the formal dining with the powder room and a laundry closet. Washer and dryer are included in the lease. A balcony outside of the living room to enjoy the city view! Master bedroom with walk-in closet, double-sink vanity, shower stall and a separate toilet area. City lights from the bedrooms. Solar system in the unit with a electric water heater, so your electricity bill will be very minimal. 2-car attached garage. Community sitting/relaxing patio area near this unit and BBQ area is close too. Close to freeway 405 and 110.