2103 W 146th St

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3bd/2ba Single Family Home with Large Private Yard - 3bd/2ba over 1400 sqft single family home in a quiet upscale residential neighborhood with central AC and heating; large master bedroom with quality en-suite bathroom and direct access to large private yard, kitchen in the center of the house with large living room on one side and large family room on the other side, with fireplace and direct access to quiet and private backyard.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

Easy to show with short notice.



(RLNE3520744)