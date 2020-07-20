All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 2103 W 146th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
2103 W 146th St
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

2103 W 146th St

2103 West 146th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

2103 West 146th Street, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3bd/2ba Single Family Home with Large Private Yard - 3bd/2ba over 1400 sqft single family home in a quiet upscale residential neighborhood with central AC and heating; large master bedroom with quality en-suite bathroom and direct access to large private yard, kitchen in the center of the house with large living room on one side and large family room on the other side, with fireplace and direct access to quiet and private backyard.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice.

(RLNE3520744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 W 146th St have any available units?
2103 W 146th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 2103 W 146th St have?
Some of 2103 W 146th St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 W 146th St currently offering any rent specials?
2103 W 146th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 W 146th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 W 146th St is pet friendly.
Does 2103 W 146th St offer parking?
No, 2103 W 146th St does not offer parking.
Does 2103 W 146th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 W 146th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 W 146th St have a pool?
No, 2103 W 146th St does not have a pool.
Does 2103 W 146th St have accessible units?
No, 2103 W 146th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 W 146th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 W 146th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 W 146th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2103 W 146th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 1 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Garages
Gardena Apartments with PoolsGardena Cheap Places
Gardena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles