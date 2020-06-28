1850 West 145TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Owner completely remodeled the entire unit. New kitchen, new modern waterproof luxury vinyl wood plank flooring, new light fixtures, laundry room, and both bathrooms are brand new. Master suite has a new bathroom with a shower, custom design and the hall guest bathroom is new as well with custom design. All fixtures for lights, faucets and bathrooms are new, along with upgraded plumbing throughout. The electrical wiring is new and upgraded, a new heater and newer windows with off street parking. Short walk to major transportation, easy access to El Camino College, freeways, shopping and eateries. Plenty of services within a quarter mile, sushi, korean bbq, Kaiser Permanente Medical offices, post office, pizza, car wash and major car dealerships/service centers, Gardena Valley Shopping Center with major banks and more shopping, golfing and skate park.