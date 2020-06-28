All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 1850 West 145TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
1850 West 145TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1850 West 145TH Street

1850 145th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1850 145th Street, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
car wash area
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Owner completely remodeled the entire unit. New kitchen, new modern waterproof luxury vinyl wood plank flooring, new light fixtures, laundry room, and both bathrooms are brand new. Master suite has a new bathroom with a shower, custom design and the hall guest bathroom is new as well with custom design. All fixtures for lights, faucets and bathrooms are new, along with upgraded plumbing throughout. The electrical wiring is new and upgraded, a new heater and newer windows with off street parking. Short walk to major transportation, easy access to El Camino College, freeways, shopping and eateries. Plenty of services within a quarter mile, sushi, korean bbq, Kaiser Permanente Medical offices, post office, pizza, car wash and major car dealerships/service centers, Gardena Valley Shopping Center with major banks and more shopping, golfing and skate park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 West 145TH Street have any available units?
1850 West 145TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1850 West 145TH Street have?
Some of 1850 West 145TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 West 145TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1850 West 145TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 West 145TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1850 West 145TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1850 West 145TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1850 West 145TH Street offers parking.
Does 1850 West 145TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 West 145TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 West 145TH Street have a pool?
No, 1850 West 145TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1850 West 145TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1850 West 145TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 West 145TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 West 145TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 West 145TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 West 145TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles