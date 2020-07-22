16501 S Denker #A

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS! DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY.

Email: TheATeamRealtors@yahoo.com for Virtual Tour / Virtual Tour of property. Showing Virtually via video. No Onsite Showings at this time. Accepting Applications First. Email: TheATeamRealtors@yahoo.com to get an Application. Super clean, move-in ready and tucked in a great neighborhood. This 2 bed, 1 bath home is privately located with 3 other homes that quietly share an open space. Spacious kitchen that has Laundry (Washer/Dryer hookups) and an eat-in kitchen. Full size Bath. Conveniently located to markets, shops, restaurants. Sorry NO PETS.