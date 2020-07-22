All apartments in Gardena
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

16501 S Denker #A

16501 Denker Avenue · (310) 375-3511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16501 Denker Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS! DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY.
Email: TheATeamRealtors@yahoo.com for Virtual Tour / Virtual Tour of property. Showing Virtually via video. No Onsite Showings at this time. Accepting Applications First. Email: TheATeamRealtors@yahoo.com to get an Application. Super clean, move-in ready and tucked in a great neighborhood. This 2 bed, 1 bath home is privately located with 3 other homes that quietly share an open space. Spacious kitchen that has Laundry (Washer/Dryer hookups) and an eat-in kitchen. Full size Bath. Conveniently located to markets, shops, restaurants. Sorry NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16501 S Denker #A have any available units?
16501 S Denker #A has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16501 S Denker #A currently offering any rent specials?
16501 S Denker #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16501 S Denker #A pet-friendly?
No, 16501 S Denker #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 16501 S Denker #A offer parking?
No, 16501 S Denker #A does not offer parking.
Does 16501 S Denker #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16501 S Denker #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16501 S Denker #A have a pool?
No, 16501 S Denker #A does not have a pool.
Does 16501 S Denker #A have accessible units?
No, 16501 S Denker #A does not have accessible units.
Does 16501 S Denker #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 16501 S Denker #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16501 S Denker #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 16501 S Denker #A does not have units with air conditioning.
