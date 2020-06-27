All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 14323 Van Ness.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
14323 Van Ness
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

14323 Van Ness

14323 Van Ness Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14323 Van Ness Ave, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Absolutely gorgeous! Contemporary, Modern townhouse in the Roscrans corridor. Three Bedrooms, 3.5 bath, over 1960 sq/ft living space with spacious 9 ft. ceilings and large 8 ft. interior doors. Central air conditioning/heating. ALL NEW stainless steel Samsung appliances- dishwasher, induction cooktop, convection oven, microwave, refrigerator with automatic ice and water dispenser.
It is also zoned for mixed-used commercial and residential property. Live and work in the same townhouse with commercial space on the first floor and living/bedrooms on the second and third floors. Commercial space is approximately 500sq/ft with an attached full bath which is ideal for a professional office space (real estate, accountant, attorney, insurance sales, consultant services, etc). SOLAR POWERED, all-electric. SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY features include:Ring Doorbell- high definition recording and alerts with two-way talk to answer your door from your smart phone. USB charging stations in kitchen and master bedroom.
Smart garage door- allowing remote open, close. Large stainless steel two-compartment kitchen sink, Designer Moen faucets throughout
Keyless Front Door Entry- by Schlage door lock with audible alarm sensor to alert activity at the door with Z-wave Technology to connect to home automation system allowing locking and unlocking remotely via smart phone. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops. Excellent location. Hurry, this spacious classic home wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14323 Van Ness have any available units?
14323 Van Ness doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 14323 Van Ness have?
Some of 14323 Van Ness's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14323 Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
14323 Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14323 Van Ness pet-friendly?
No, 14323 Van Ness is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 14323 Van Ness offer parking?
Yes, 14323 Van Ness offers parking.
Does 14323 Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14323 Van Ness does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14323 Van Ness have a pool?
No, 14323 Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 14323 Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 14323 Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 14323 Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14323 Van Ness has units with dishwashers.
Does 14323 Van Ness have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14323 Van Ness has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles