14323 Van Ness

Amenities
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. Absolutely gorgeous! Contemporary, Modern townhouse in the Roscrans corridor. Three Bedrooms, 3.5 bath, over 1960 sq/ft living space with spacious 9 ft. ceilings and large 8 ft. interior doors. Central air conditioning/heating. ALL NEW stainless steel Samsung appliances- dishwasher, induction cooktop, convection oven, microwave, refrigerator with automatic ice and water dispenser.
It is also zoned for mixed-used commercial and residential property. Live and work in the same townhouse with commercial space on the first floor and living/bedrooms on the second and third floors. Commercial space is approximately 500sq/ft with an attached full bath which is ideal for a professional office space (real estate, accountant, attorney, insurance sales, consultant services, etc). SOLAR POWERED, all-electric. SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY features include:Ring Doorbell- high definition recording and alerts with two-way talk to answer your door from your smart phone. USB charging stations in kitchen and master bedroom.
Smart garage door- allowing remote open, close. Large stainless steel two-compartment kitchen sink, Designer Moen faucets throughout
Keyless Front Door Entry- by Schlage door lock with audible alarm sensor to alert activity at the door with Z-wave Technology to connect to home automation system allowing locking and unlocking remotely via smart phone. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops. Excellent location. Hurry, this spacious classic home wont last!