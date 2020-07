Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Must see upgraded home in gated community "Carnelian complex" 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms., Fireplace in living room. Beautiful backyard with water fountain. Open and spacious kitchen with granite counter tops .Hard wood and Tile floor, All bath rooms are upgrades with granite and sinks, faucets and tile floors. All bedrooms are up stair and Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual sinks. Separate laundry room two car attached garage.