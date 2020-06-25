1249 W 139th Street

Amenities
Newer detached townhome built in 2013 with its own backyard! You will love this one! Two bedrooms with their own private bathrooms; one upstairs, one is downstairs with a full bath, double sinks and a walk-in closet. Beautiful kitchen joined with one great room upstairs perfect for entertaining, lots of windows to let in natural light. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. A good sized backyard with beautiful flowers and plants. 2-car attached garage with washer and dryer. Refrigerator is included in the lease. Easy access to freeways and close to everything.