1249 W 139th Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

1249 W 139th Street

1249 West 139th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1249 West 139th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer detached townhome built in 2013 with its own backyard! You will love this one! Two bedrooms with their own private bathrooms; one upstairs, one is downstairs with a full bath, double sinks and a walk-in closet. Beautiful kitchen joined with one great room upstairs perfect for entertaining, lots of windows to let in natural light. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. A good sized backyard with beautiful flowers and plants. 2-car attached garage with washer and dryer. Refrigerator is included in the lease. Easy access to freeways and close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1249 W 139th Street have any available units?
1249 W 139th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1249 W 139th Street have?
Some of 1249 W 139th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1249 W 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1249 W 139th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 W 139th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1249 W 139th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1249 W 139th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1249 W 139th Street offers parking.
Does 1249 W 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1249 W 139th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 W 139th Street have a pool?
No, 1249 W 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1249 W 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 1249 W 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 W 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 W 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 W 139th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 W 139th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
