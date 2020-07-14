Palmwood Garden

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center pool internet access garage parking on-site laundry

You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space. Our residents enjoy a refreshing swimming pool, easy access to freeways and friendly staff to assist you. With today’s active lifestyle in mind, Palmwood Gardens is conveniently located in Garden Grove, CA close to shopping, dining and area schools. Lease today and discover why our residents love to call Palmwood Gardens home!