Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Palmwood Garden

11932 Bailey St · (714) 874-9651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11932 Bailey St, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palmwood Garden.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
pool
internet access
garage
parking
on-site laundry
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Palmwood Gardens! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space. Our residents enjoy a refreshing swimming pool, easy access to freeways and friendly staff to assist you. With today’s active lifestyle in mind, Palmwood Gardens is conveniently located in Garden Grove, CA close to shopping, dining and area schools. Lease today and discover why our residents love to call Palmwood Gardens home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Detached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palmwood Garden have any available units?
Palmwood Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does Palmwood Garden have?
Some of Palmwood Garden's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palmwood Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Palmwood Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palmwood Garden pet-friendly?
No, Palmwood Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does Palmwood Garden offer parking?
Yes, Palmwood Garden offers parking.
Does Palmwood Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palmwood Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palmwood Garden have a pool?
Yes, Palmwood Garden has a pool.
Does Palmwood Garden have accessible units?
No, Palmwood Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Palmwood Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palmwood Garden has units with dishwashers.
