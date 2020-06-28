All apartments in Garden Grove
9712 LUDERS AVE

9712 Luders Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9712 Luders Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

Garden Grove 3 Bedroom House for Lease - New Flooring - $2595 - 3 Bedroom 1 bath house for lease in Garden Grove. This home features new paint, new carpet in the bedrooms, new wood vinyl floors in the living room and kitchen, a spacious living room with fireplace, and window AC, large kitchen with room for nook, large patio backyard with shade trees is great for backyard BBQ's and entertaining, and a 2 car attached garage with remote. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and easy access to freeway.

Sorry, no pets.

To Qualify:
Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.
Income should exceed $7500/mo.
Must have good credit.

For more information, or to set up a showing:
Request showing on line - complete Guest Card at LionProperties.com
714.378.1418 ext.11

Thank you for looking.

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5085613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 LUDERS AVE have any available units?
9712 LUDERS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 9712 LUDERS AVE have?
Some of 9712 LUDERS AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 LUDERS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9712 LUDERS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 LUDERS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9712 LUDERS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 9712 LUDERS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 9712 LUDERS AVE offers parking.
Does 9712 LUDERS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 LUDERS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 LUDERS AVE have a pool?
No, 9712 LUDERS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9712 LUDERS AVE have accessible units?
No, 9712 LUDERS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 LUDERS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9712 LUDERS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
