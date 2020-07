Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Neighborhood High Ends Price Homes Surrounding from mid 700's To Over Millions Dollars Homes , cul-de-sac home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Garden Grove. This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with

2071 Sqft. Spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling and a large window that allows for plenty of sun light,

separate family, tiled fireplace,4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, Master suite bathroom.3 car garage, block wall fencing, award-winning Garden Grove schools.