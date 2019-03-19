8818 Brookdale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Spacious two story town home, no one above or below. Well maintained, quiet, safe location. Private 2 car garage connected to home by a beautiful back patio area. Washer and dryer included with hook ups in garage. Cheerful, bright kitchen has a sliding door to the private patio. Nice living room which looks out to greenbelt. Two spacious bedrooms are light and bright, located upstairs. New carpet, move in ready! Private patio, Detached 2 car garage with W/D inside. Community complex has club house, pool, and park. Walk to local shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to the 22 freeway.