Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8818 Brookdale Drive

8818 Brookdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8818 Brookdale Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious two story town home, no one above or below. Well maintained, quiet, safe location. Private 2 car garage connected to home by a beautiful back patio area. Washer and dryer included with hook ups in garage. Cheerful, bright kitchen has a sliding door to the private patio. Nice living room which looks out to greenbelt. Two spacious bedrooms are light and bright, located upstairs. New carpet, move in ready! Private patio, Detached 2 car garage with W/D inside. Community complex has club house, pool, and park. Walk to local shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to the 22 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

