Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

14151 Flower St #8

14151 Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

14151 Flower Street, Garden Grove, CA 92843
Little Saigon

Amenities

gym
racquetball court
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
racquetball court
tennis court
2 story 4bd, 3ba home in Fountain Valley less than a block from Miles Square Park. - Single Family Home located in desirable neighborhood of Fountain Valley a short walking distance from Miles Square Park. This 4 bd, 3 ba home features dual suites. One large suite upstairs and a 2nd smaller one downstairs perfect for grandpa or grandma. The other 3 bds and 1 ba are downstairs also. With approximately 2,330 sq ft of living space theres room for the whole family. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and the 22 and 405 freeways. Don't forget all the amenities of Mile Square park: two lakes, three 18-hole golf courses, archery range, baseball and softball fields, picnic shelters, and a 20-acre urban nature area planted with California native plants, a 55 acre recreation center with tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball courts, a gymnasium, the Kingston Boys & Girls Club, and a community center.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5261252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14151 Flower St #8 have any available units?
14151 Flower St #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 14151 Flower St #8 have?
Some of 14151 Flower St #8's amenities include gym, racquetball court, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14151 Flower St #8 currently offering any rent specials?
14151 Flower St #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14151 Flower St #8 pet-friendly?
No, 14151 Flower St #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 14151 Flower St #8 offer parking?
No, 14151 Flower St #8 does not offer parking.
Does 14151 Flower St #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14151 Flower St #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14151 Flower St #8 have a pool?
No, 14151 Flower St #8 does not have a pool.
Does 14151 Flower St #8 have accessible units?
No, 14151 Flower St #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 14151 Flower St #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14151 Flower St #8 does not have units with dishwashers.

