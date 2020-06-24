All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:06 PM

13906 Breezeway Drive

13906 Breezeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13906 Breezeway Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
One of a kind, newly remodeled stand-alone Condo on 2nd floor above garage. Features 2 master suites each having its own tile bathroom/shower and private balcony. Private location with no one above, below or on either side. The unit offers central air/heat, tile floors throughout, gas fireplace in living room, granite countertops in the kitchen and a wet bar. The attached 2 car garage is right below the unit and features washer dryer hookups. Property grounds features lush green landscaping, tall-mature shady trees, tranquil flowing creeks and ponds, two swimming pools, spa, and clubhouse with guest and street parking . Located in the Les Jardins gated community 3 miles from the outlets in Orange and 4 miles from Little Saigon area.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Garden Grove Unified
UTILITIES: Water and trash included
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13906 Breezeway Drive have any available units?
13906 Breezeway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13906 Breezeway Drive have?
Some of 13906 Breezeway Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13906 Breezeway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13906 Breezeway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13906 Breezeway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13906 Breezeway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13906 Breezeway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13906 Breezeway Drive offers parking.
Does 13906 Breezeway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13906 Breezeway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13906 Breezeway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13906 Breezeway Drive has a pool.
Does 13906 Breezeway Drive have accessible units?
No, 13906 Breezeway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13906 Breezeway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13906 Breezeway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
