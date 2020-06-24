13906 Breezeway Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

One of a kind, newly remodeled stand-alone Condo on 2nd floor above garage. Features 2 master suites each having its own tile bathroom/shower and private balcony. Private location with no one above, below or on either side. The unit offers central air/heat, tile floors throughout, gas fireplace in living room, granite countertops in the kitchen and a wet bar. The attached 2 car garage is right below the unit and features washer dryer hookups. Property grounds features lush green landscaping, tall-mature shady trees, tranquil flowing creeks and ponds, two swimming pools, spa, and clubhouse with guest and street parking . Located in the Les Jardins gated community 3 miles from the outlets in Orange and 4 miles from Little Saigon area.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Garden Grove Unified

UTILITIES: Water and trash included

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/application