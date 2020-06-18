Completely Remodelled home. This home features 3 bedrooms plus 2 bath and double car garage. Kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances and open family room. New flooring, new paint. Home is on a large lot near many establishments.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13882 Barney Street have any available units?
13882 Barney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.