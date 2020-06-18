All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13882 Barney Street

Location

13882 Barney Street, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Completely Remodelled home. This home features 3 bedrooms plus 2 bath and double car garage. Kitchen includes new stainless steel appliances and open family room. New flooring, new paint. Home is on a large lot near many establishments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13882 Barney Street have any available units?
13882 Barney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 13882 Barney Street currently offering any rent specials?
13882 Barney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13882 Barney Street pet-friendly?
No, 13882 Barney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13882 Barney Street offer parking?
Yes, 13882 Barney Street does offer parking.
Does 13882 Barney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13882 Barney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13882 Barney Street have a pool?
No, 13882 Barney Street does not have a pool.
Does 13882 Barney Street have accessible units?
No, 13882 Barney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13882 Barney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13882 Barney Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13882 Barney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13882 Barney Street does not have units with air conditioning.
