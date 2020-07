Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4 plex

* Up stairs

* No one below

* Spacious living room and dining

* Laminate in living room and Carpet in bedroom

* Spacious closet

* Large Balcony

* Easy access to Freeway 5, 22, and 57

* Near U.C.I Medical Center

* Convenient location near market, Shopping center

* Less than 15 minutes from The Disneyland Resort, The Angel Stadium and the Honda Center



Requirement:

Rent: $1,850/month

Deposit: $1,850

Credit check: $30/adult



Keiko