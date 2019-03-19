All apartments in Garden Grove
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12931 7th Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

12931 7th Street

12931 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12931 7th Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quaint Craftsman Studio Bungalow, previously a historic home award winner from the City of Garden Grove, centrally located near Garden Grove City Hall and Civic Center. Recently improved and refurbished, you will fall in love with the many fine features and upgrades throughout, including a recently painted exterior, gorgeous wood vinyl floors throughout, updated baseboards, updated recessed lighting, updated ceiling fan, updated windows and doors. The kitchen has white shaker cabinetry, a fully tiled backsplash, updated matching appliances including Refrigerator, sleek quartz countertops, and a highly prized breakfast bar. The bathroom is recently updated with newer vanity and sink, framed vanity mirror, custom lighting, updated faucet and fixtures, and step in shower. Ideally located within walking distance of Coastline Community College, Garden Grove City Hall and Library, and Main Street with plenty of shopping, dining, and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12931 7th Street have any available units?
12931 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 12931 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12931 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12931 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12931 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12931 7th Street offer parking?
No, 12931 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 12931 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12931 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12931 7th Street have a pool?
No, 12931 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 12931 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 12931 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12931 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12931 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12931 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12931 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
