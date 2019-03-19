12931 7th Street

Amenities

Quaint Craftsman Studio Bungalow, previously a historic home award winner from the City of Garden Grove, centrally located near Garden Grove City Hall and Civic Center. Recently improved and refurbished, you will fall in love with the many fine features and upgrades throughout, including a recently painted exterior, gorgeous wood vinyl floors throughout, updated baseboards, updated recessed lighting, updated ceiling fan, updated windows and doors. The kitchen has white shaker cabinetry, a fully tiled backsplash, updated matching appliances including Refrigerator, sleek quartz countertops, and a highly prized breakfast bar. The bathroom is recently updated with newer vanity and sink, framed vanity mirror, custom lighting, updated faucet and fixtures, and step in shower. Ideally located within walking distance of Coastline Community College, Garden Grove City Hall and Library, and Main Street with plenty of shopping, dining, and entertaining.