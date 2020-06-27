12905 Palm Street

Amenities
Palm Garden Apartments - Property Id: 144715
Large, clean, lots of daylight. Lots of closet & storage space. New tile floors. Owner pays for water & trash. Tenant pays for gas, electric, cable. Tenant has one parking space. Lots of extra parking around neighborhood. Walking distance to work, schools, daycare, supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. 2 miles south of Disneyland. 1 mile west of The Block in Orange.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144715p
Property Id 144715
(RLNE5073418)