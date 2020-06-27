12905 Palm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Palm Garden Apartments



Large, clean, lots of daylight. Lots of closet & storage space. New tile floors. Owner pays for water & trash. Tenant pays for gas, electric, cable. Tenant has one parking space. Lots of extra parking around neighborhood. Walking distance to work, schools, daycare, supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. 2 miles south of Disneyland. 1 mile west of The Block in Orange.

