Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12905 Palm Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

12905 Palm Street

12905 Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

12905 Palm Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Palm Garden Apartments - Property Id: 144715

Large, clean, lots of daylight. Lots of closet & storage space. New tile floors. Owner pays for water & trash. Tenant pays for gas, electric, cable. Tenant has one parking space. Lots of extra parking around neighborhood. Walking distance to work, schools, daycare, supermarkets, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. 2 miles south of Disneyland. 1 mile west of The Block in Orange.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144715p
Property Id 144715

(RLNE5073418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12905 Palm Street have any available units?
12905 Palm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12905 Palm Street have?
Some of 12905 Palm Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12905 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
12905 Palm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12905 Palm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12905 Palm Street is pet friendly.
Does 12905 Palm Street offer parking?
Yes, 12905 Palm Street offers parking.
Does 12905 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12905 Palm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12905 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 12905 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 12905 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 12905 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12905 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12905 Palm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
