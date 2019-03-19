All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12894 Newhope Street

12894 Newhope Street · No Longer Available
Location

12894 Newhope Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Spacious 3 bed + bonus room, 3 bath townhome in Garden Grove! Private backyard and detached 2 car garage! Two story layout, with spacious living room and wrap-around fireplace. Light and bright kitchen with white cabinetry. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including master retreat with ensuite bathroom! Bonus room downstairs is open to the living room (no doors). Community amenities include pool and clubhouse!
https://youtu.be/y_RaVwSqg5c

Submit on pets.

Please apply at: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$500/pet deposit (if applicable)
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12894 Newhope Street have any available units?
12894 Newhope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12894 Newhope Street have?
Some of 12894 Newhope Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12894 Newhope Street currently offering any rent specials?
12894 Newhope Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12894 Newhope Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12894 Newhope Street is pet friendly.
Does 12894 Newhope Street offer parking?
Yes, 12894 Newhope Street does offer parking.
Does 12894 Newhope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12894 Newhope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12894 Newhope Street have a pool?
Yes, 12894 Newhope Street has a pool.
Does 12894 Newhope Street have accessible units?
No, 12894 Newhope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12894 Newhope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12894 Newhope Street does not have units with dishwashers.
