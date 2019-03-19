12894 Newhope Street

Amenities
Spacious 3 bed + bonus room, 3 bath townhome in Garden Grove! Private backyard and detached 2 car garage! Two story layout, with spacious living room and wrap-around fireplace. Light and bright kitchen with white cabinetry. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including master retreat with ensuite bathroom! Bonus room downstairs is open to the living room (no doors). Community amenities include pool and clubhouse!
https://youtu.be/y_RaVwSqg5c
Submit on pets.
Please apply at: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/
Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$500/pet deposit (if applicable)
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.