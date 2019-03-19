12894 Newhope Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bed + bonus room, 3 bath townhome in Garden Grove! Private backyard and detached 2 car garage! Two story layout, with spacious living room and wrap-around fireplace. Light and bright kitchen with white cabinetry. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including master retreat with ensuite bathroom! Bonus room downstairs is open to the living room (no doors). Community amenities include pool and clubhouse!

Move In Costs:

One months rent

Deposit equal to one months rent

$500/pet deposit (if applicable)

$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

