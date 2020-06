Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and completely remodeled three bedrooms, two bathrooms home located in the city of Garden Grove! This single family home has been remodeled with top of the line materials. New kitchen with all new high-end appliances, new bathrooms, inside laundry closet, custom window shades, new covered patio, two car garage, new landscaping in the backyard. You are centrally located near FWYS and minutes away from Disneyland, Shopping and the Beach. You will fall in love with this house!