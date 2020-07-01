All apartments in Garden Grove
12600 Euclid St. #7
12600 Euclid St. #7

12600 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Location

12600 Euclid Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom (each a master suite), 2.5 bath, 2 story Condo in Garden Grove - Dual-pane windows throughout, central air conditioning, Travertine tile flooring downstairs and in bathrooms, the rest of the unit has carpet. Fire place in living room with beautiful fire glass, recessed lighting, and sliding glass door to private patio. Kitchen features Corian counters, gas cooking, built in microwave, dishwasher, and Stainless steel refrigerator is also included without warranty. Inside laundry room hookups. Both bedrooms are like master suits with ceiling fans, large closets with built in storage cabinets, and attached bathrooms with granite counters. One of the two baths has a large spa style jet bath tub. The other bedroom has its own private balcony. Also included is a 2 car detached garage with automatic opener.
This unit is in a gated community with pool, spa, and clubhouse.
Water and Trash included in rent! Will accept a cat with extra deposit.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2618218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12600 Euclid St. #7 have any available units?
12600 Euclid St. #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12600 Euclid St. #7 have?
Some of 12600 Euclid St. #7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12600 Euclid St. #7 currently offering any rent specials?
12600 Euclid St. #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12600 Euclid St. #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12600 Euclid St. #7 is pet friendly.
Does 12600 Euclid St. #7 offer parking?
Yes, 12600 Euclid St. #7 offers parking.
Does 12600 Euclid St. #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12600 Euclid St. #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12600 Euclid St. #7 have a pool?
Yes, 12600 Euclid St. #7 has a pool.
Does 12600 Euclid St. #7 have accessible units?
No, 12600 Euclid St. #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 12600 Euclid St. #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12600 Euclid St. #7 has units with dishwashers.

