12600 Euclid St. #7

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub dogs allowed

Nicely upgraded 2 bedroom (each a master suite), 2.5 bath, 2 story Condo in Garden Grove - Dual-pane windows throughout, central air conditioning, Travertine tile flooring downstairs and in bathrooms, the rest of the unit has carpet. Fire place in living room with beautiful fire glass, recessed lighting, and sliding glass door to private patio. Kitchen features Corian counters, gas cooking, built in microwave, dishwasher, and Stainless steel refrigerator is also included without warranty. Inside laundry room hookups. Both bedrooms are like master suits with ceiling fans, large closets with built in storage cabinets, and attached bathrooms with granite counters. One of the two baths has a large spa style jet bath tub. The other bedroom has its own private balcony. Also included is a 2 car detached garage with automatic opener.

This unit is in a gated community with pool, spa, and clubhouse.

Water and Trash included in rent! Will accept a cat with extra deposit.



No Dogs Allowed



