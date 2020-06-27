12586 Josephine Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2.75 bath townhouse with brand new carpet. Townhouse is in great move-in condition. 3rd floor has HUGE master bedroom with high ceilings, 2nd floor has bedroom suite with own full bath & walk in closet, ground floor has bedroom with 3/4 bath as well. 3 floors total, each has a bedroom and bathroom. Gated community. 2 Car Attached Garage W/ Direct Access and laundry inside garage. Only 40 Units. Very comfortable floorplan. 2nd story large, super high, airy ceilings living room with gas fireplace that leads to your nice 2nd story patio/balcony/terrace. Community Pool & Spa. Private BBQ area. Close To Schools, Churches, Freeways, Disney Resort, Anaheim Convention Center.