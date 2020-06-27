All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

12586 Josephine Street

12586 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

12586 Josephine Street, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2.75 bath townhouse with brand new carpet. Townhouse is in great move-in condition. 3rd floor has HUGE master bedroom with high ceilings, 2nd floor has bedroom suite with own full bath & walk in closet, ground floor has bedroom with 3/4 bath as well. 3 floors total, each has a bedroom and bathroom. Gated community. 2 Car Attached Garage W/ Direct Access and laundry inside garage. Only 40 Units. Very comfortable floorplan. 2nd story large, super high, airy ceilings living room with gas fireplace that leads to your nice 2nd story patio/balcony/terrace. Community Pool & Spa. Private BBQ area. Close To Schools, Churches, Freeways, Disney Resort, Anaheim Convention Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12586 Josephine Street have any available units?
12586 Josephine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12586 Josephine Street have?
Some of 12586 Josephine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12586 Josephine Street currently offering any rent specials?
12586 Josephine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12586 Josephine Street pet-friendly?
No, 12586 Josephine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12586 Josephine Street offer parking?
Yes, 12586 Josephine Street offers parking.
Does 12586 Josephine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12586 Josephine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12586 Josephine Street have a pool?
Yes, 12586 Josephine Street has a pool.
Does 12586 Josephine Street have accessible units?
No, 12586 Josephine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12586 Josephine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12586 Josephine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
