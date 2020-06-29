12562 Dale Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Remodel in Progress. Photos shown before remodel. Will be ready Mid March. Centrally located and close to award winning distinguished blue ribbon schools is this UPSTAIRS 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Located in the Cobblestone Creek Community and nestled among gorgeous landscaping and flora and a babbling brook. This spacious upper floor unit boasts two balconies. Open floor plan with plenty of natural sunlight pouring in. Master bedroom slider leads to the balcony that overlooks the community pool and spa. You will be bathed in serenity and peace sitting on this balcony and sipping your favorite beverage any time of day. Tree shade and the soothing sounds of the moving water below makes you happy. Red brick fireplace in the family room brings warmth and complements the laminate flooring throughout except one bedroom. Two sliding doors one each from the living and master bedrooms open to the rear balcony. This Balcony houses storage unit and washer and dryer inside a separate individual room with doors. Both bedrooms are spacious and equipped with generous closet spaces and access to their own balconies. Master bathroom features dual sinks and dual closets. 2 car garage. Garage has additional storage space as well. Secure gated community with gate code entry. Pool and spa, walking paths along the moving creek and plants are other amenities.