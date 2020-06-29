All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

12562 Dale Street

12562 Dale Street · No Longer Available
Location

12562 Dale Street, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Remodel in Progress. Photos shown before remodel. Will be ready Mid March. Centrally located and close to award winning distinguished blue ribbon schools is this UPSTAIRS 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Located in the Cobblestone Creek Community and nestled among gorgeous landscaping and flora and a babbling brook. This spacious upper floor unit boasts two balconies. Open floor plan with plenty of natural sunlight pouring in. Master bedroom slider leads to the balcony that overlooks the community pool and spa. You will be bathed in serenity and peace sitting on this balcony and sipping your favorite beverage any time of day. Tree shade and the soothing sounds of the moving water below makes you happy. Red brick fireplace in the family room brings warmth and complements the laminate flooring throughout except one bedroom. Two sliding doors one each from the living and master bedrooms open to the rear balcony. This Balcony houses storage unit and washer and dryer inside a separate individual room with doors. Both bedrooms are spacious and equipped with generous closet spaces and access to their own balconies. Master bathroom features dual sinks and dual closets. 2 car garage. Garage has additional storage space as well. Secure gated community with gate code entry. Pool and spa, walking paths along the moving creek and plants are other amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12562 Dale Street have any available units?
12562 Dale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12562 Dale Street have?
Some of 12562 Dale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12562 Dale Street currently offering any rent specials?
12562 Dale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12562 Dale Street pet-friendly?
No, 12562 Dale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12562 Dale Street offer parking?
Yes, 12562 Dale Street offers parking.
Does 12562 Dale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12562 Dale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12562 Dale Street have a pool?
Yes, 12562 Dale Street has a pool.
Does 12562 Dale Street have accessible units?
No, 12562 Dale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12562 Dale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12562 Dale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
