12561 Edgemont Lane #18

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Spacious two bedroom, 2nd story Stongegate condo with large deck. - Spacious two bedroom, 2nd story Stongegate condo centrally located in Garden Grove near 22 freeway.



Amenities include:

* Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Brand new paint in main living area and new carpet throughout.

* Bright, cozy living room leads to functional U-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area.

* Two large bedrooms on opposite sides of the condo both with plenty of closet space. Master features attached full bathroom.

* CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING!!

* Inside laundry with stacked AS-IS washer & dryer included.

* Spacious deck/patio perfect for outdoor table and chairs.

* One (1) car detached garage with automatic opener, one (1) covered carport spot with storage closet and guest parking available in the community.

* Quiet gate access community features a swimming pools, multiple spas, BBQ and small clubhouse.

* Close to award winning schools (directly across the street from Pacifica High School), shopping, restaurants, entertainment and major freeways (405, 22 & 605).

* Lease INCLUDES water & trash services.



Sorry, NO smoking of any kind permitted.



Small dog may be considered with EXCEPTIONAL credit and financials.



Home is available now for immediate occupancy. Minimum of a one year lease required (15-month preferred). Please call (714) 441-8980 to arrange a private tour.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



Offered by:

MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

California Department of Real Estate #01966216



(RLNE4648679)