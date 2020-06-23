All apartments in Garden Grove
12561 Edgemont Lane #18
12561 Edgemont Lane #18

12561 Edgemont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12561 Edgemont Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Spacious two bedroom, 2nd story Stongegate condo with large deck. - Spacious two bedroom, 2nd story Stongegate condo centrally located in Garden Grove near 22 freeway.

Amenities include:
* Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Brand new paint in main living area and new carpet throughout.
* Bright, cozy living room leads to functional U-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining area.
* Two large bedrooms on opposite sides of the condo both with plenty of closet space. Master features attached full bathroom.
* CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING!!
* Inside laundry with stacked AS-IS washer & dryer included.
* Spacious deck/patio perfect for outdoor table and chairs.
* One (1) car detached garage with automatic opener, one (1) covered carport spot with storage closet and guest parking available in the community.
* Quiet gate access community features a swimming pools, multiple spas, BBQ and small clubhouse.
* Close to award winning schools (directly across the street from Pacifica High School), shopping, restaurants, entertainment and major freeways (405, 22 & 605).
* Lease INCLUDES water & trash services.

Sorry, NO smoking of any kind permitted.

Small dog may be considered with EXCEPTIONAL credit and financials.

Home is available now for immediate occupancy. Minimum of a one year lease required (15-month preferred). Please call (714) 441-8980 to arrange a private tour.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

Offered by:
MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
California Department of Real Estate #01966216

(RLNE4648679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

