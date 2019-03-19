Welcome home to Les Jardins a quiet and beautiful gated community in the city of Garden Grove. Charming Condo with 2 bedroom & 2 bath upstairs unit. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private balcony access. Large living room with glass sliding door open to nice size balcony area for those summer days or just lounge and relax. Newer Quartz counter top in kitchen and bathrooms. Newer laminate wood flooring through out & new recessed lighting recently installed in living room and beautiful kitchen cabinets. 2 Car detached garage and inside stackable laundry hook up ready. Central AC for those hot summer days and Central heat for those cold winter nights. Community features 2 swimming pool and clubhouse and water falls and pond. Walking distance to schools and minutes away from freeway and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12377 Rock Springs Court have any available units?
