12082 Norma Lane

This is an opportunity to own a great single home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Garden Grove City. Offering 1,688 sf of Living space and 7,201sf lot size, open floor plan which includes 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms PLUS A PERMITTED BIG BONUS ROOM CAN BE MODIFIED TO THE FOURTH MASTER BED-ROOM. The house futures totally remodeled from A-Z with new Tile floor in kitchen and living-room. New roof, new laminate floor in bedrooms, reset lightings with dimmers through the house on ceiling, New double panel windows, central heating, new doors, new high quality kitchen cabinets, new engineer counter tops, new SAMSUNG five burners cook and New SAMSUNG DISHWASHER Etc.……. (See pictures).2 cars garage with epoxy floor. Block walls around the house. Close to shopping, schools and Da Lat supermarket and easy access into freeway 22. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to own this beautiful house. Thank you for showing and selling.