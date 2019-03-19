All apartments in Garden Grove
12082 Norma Lane

12082 Norma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12082 Norma Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This is an opportunity to own a great single home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Garden Grove City. Offering 1,688 sf of Living space and 7,201sf lot size, open floor plan which includes 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms PLUS A PERMITTED BIG BONUS ROOM CAN BE MODIFIED TO THE FOURTH MASTER BED-ROOM. The house futures totally remodeled from A-Z with new Tile floor in kitchen and living-room. New roof, new laminate floor in bedrooms, reset lightings with dimmers through the house on ceiling, New double panel windows, central heating, new doors, new high quality kitchen cabinets, new engineer counter tops, new SAMSUNG five burners cook and New SAMSUNG DISHWASHER Etc.……. (See pictures).2 cars garage with epoxy floor. Block walls around the house. Close to shopping, schools and Da Lat supermarket and easy access into freeway 22. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to own this beautiful house. Thank you for showing and selling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12082 Norma Lane have any available units?
12082 Norma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 12082 Norma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12082 Norma Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12082 Norma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12082 Norma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12082 Norma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12082 Norma Lane does offer parking.
Does 12082 Norma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12082 Norma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12082 Norma Lane have a pool?
No, 12082 Norma Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12082 Norma Lane have accessible units?
No, 12082 Norma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12082 Norma Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12082 Norma Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12082 Norma Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12082 Norma Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
