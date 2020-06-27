All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

11871 Sungrove Circle

11871 Sungrove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11871 Sungrove Circle, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in a Peaceful Community in Garden Grove! - This two story townhouse is located in a beautiful community in Garden Grove! The property is 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is 1,452 square feet. As you enter the home, you are greeted with a large living room with a beautiful fireplace and expansive windows allowing for plenty of natural lighting. Moving forward, you pass the dining room and enter the kitchen. The kitchen includes two electric ovens and a four stove top electric burner, a double sink with a garbage disposal, plenty of cabinet and counter space, washer and dryer hookups, and access to the back patio! The back patio includes turf and a large cement area, the perfect place for entertaining! The private two car garage is accessed from the patio and features space for extra storage! Downstairs there is also a bedroom with closet space and a sliding glass door which leads out to the patio. You'll also find a large full size bathroom with a bathtub and cabinet vanity! Upstairs are the three remaining bedrooms, all featuring perfectly sized closets and large windows with window coverings! There one bathrooms with cabinet vanities and a shower that connects each bathroom in the center. Home includes central A/C. The community features a pool with an outdoor shower, a kiddie pool, basketball courts, and a playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is also required to maintain the private patio area. Guest parking available but must have a pass for overnight stay.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE5065425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11871 Sungrove Circle have any available units?
11871 Sungrove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11871 Sungrove Circle have?
Some of 11871 Sungrove Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11871 Sungrove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11871 Sungrove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11871 Sungrove Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11871 Sungrove Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11871 Sungrove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11871 Sungrove Circle offers parking.
Does 11871 Sungrove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11871 Sungrove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11871 Sungrove Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11871 Sungrove Circle has a pool.
Does 11871 Sungrove Circle have accessible units?
No, 11871 Sungrove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11871 Sungrove Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11871 Sungrove Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
