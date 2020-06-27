11871 Sungrove Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in a Peaceful Community in Garden Grove! - This two story townhouse is located in a beautiful community in Garden Grove! The property is 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is 1,452 square feet. As you enter the home, you are greeted with a large living room with a beautiful fireplace and expansive windows allowing for plenty of natural lighting. Moving forward, you pass the dining room and enter the kitchen. The kitchen includes two electric ovens and a four stove top electric burner, a double sink with a garbage disposal, plenty of cabinet and counter space, washer and dryer hookups, and access to the back patio! The back patio includes turf and a large cement area, the perfect place for entertaining! The private two car garage is accessed from the patio and features space for extra storage! Downstairs there is also a bedroom with closet space and a sliding glass door which leads out to the patio. You'll also find a large full size bathroom with a bathtub and cabinet vanity! Upstairs are the three remaining bedrooms, all featuring perfectly sized closets and large windows with window coverings! There one bathrooms with cabinet vanities and a shower that connects each bathroom in the center. Home includes central A/C. The community features a pool with an outdoor shower, a kiddie pool, basketball courts, and a playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant is also required to maintain the private patio area. Guest parking available but must have a pass for overnight stay.



