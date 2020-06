Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED



Come enjoy the comforts of home in this gorgeous newly remodeled Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath home near Disneyland & Knotts Berry Farm and walking distance to convention center.



Large private master suite with separate tub shower combo great for relaxation.



This home offers a private large yard. Large driveway with 2 car garage lots of parking. The owner has thought of every detail when it comes to this home.



Furnished- $3250