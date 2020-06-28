All apartments in Garden Grove
Garden Grove, CA
10401 Garden Grove Blvd
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

10401 Garden Grove Blvd

10401 Garden Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10401 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This lovely updated ground level condo located in a gated community does not lack on space! This home features an open floor plan with waterproof wood flooring throughout, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with laundry, work bench, tons of overhead storage and cabinets galore. The outdoor patio is accessible from both the living room and master bedroom with a beautiful view of one of the complex's four swimming pools and spas. The Large living room includes a warm fireplace with a large mirror resting above it. The open kitchen includes a long breakfast bar as well as a super large pantry! The master bedroom and bathroom are luxuriously large and include closet space second to none. The second bedroom is large enough for a full size bed and bureau or can be used as an office and is directly next to the second bathroom. This condo is located in a highly desired neighborhood in downtown Garden Grove near shopping, grocery stores and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10401 Garden Grove Blvd have any available units?
10401 Garden Grove Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10401 Garden Grove Blvd have?
Some of 10401 Garden Grove Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 Garden Grove Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10401 Garden Grove Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 Garden Grove Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 10401 Garden Grove Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10401 Garden Grove Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10401 Garden Grove Blvd offers parking.
Does 10401 Garden Grove Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10401 Garden Grove Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 Garden Grove Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 10401 Garden Grove Blvd has a pool.
Does 10401 Garden Grove Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10401 Garden Grove Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 Garden Grove Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10401 Garden Grove Blvd has units with dishwashers.
