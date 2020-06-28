10401 Garden Grove Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This lovely updated ground level condo located in a gated community does not lack on space! This home features an open floor plan with waterproof wood flooring throughout, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with laundry, work bench, tons of overhead storage and cabinets galore. The outdoor patio is accessible from both the living room and master bedroom with a beautiful view of one of the complex's four swimming pools and spas. The Large living room includes a warm fireplace with a large mirror resting above it. The open kitchen includes a long breakfast bar as well as a super large pantry! The master bedroom and bathroom are luxuriously large and include closet space second to none. The second bedroom is large enough for a full size bed and bureau or can be used as an office and is directly next to the second bathroom. This condo is located in a highly desired neighborhood in downtown Garden Grove near shopping, grocery stores and restaurants.