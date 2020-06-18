2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19

Amenities

Well Maintained and upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Fullerton - Well maintained and spacious condominium in the Quail Ridge community. Conveniently located close to the Brea Mall, CSFU, and across the street from Craig Park. Set in a beautiful wooded setting with streams and waterfalls. The community features tennis courts, pool, spa and clubhouse. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths plus a den area with built in cabinets for your home office. Beautiful wood like laminate floors throughout. The kitchen was recently remodeled with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and tile floor. The living room features a custom fireplace and crown molding. Just off the living room is the dining room with creek and waterfall views. This home features 2 patios off the living room and master bedroom. The master bathroom has been recently remodeled with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Down the hall is the inside laundry area, another full bathroom and a spacious second bedroom. Water and trash included. Qualifying income and credit a must.



No Pets Allowed



