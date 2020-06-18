All apartments in Fullerton
2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19

2748 Quail Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2748 Quail Ridge Circle, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Well Maintained and upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Fullerton - Well maintained and spacious condominium in the Quail Ridge community. Conveniently located close to the Brea Mall, CSFU, and across the street from Craig Park. Set in a beautiful wooded setting with streams and waterfalls. The community features tennis courts, pool, spa and clubhouse. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths plus a den area with built in cabinets for your home office. Beautiful wood like laminate floors throughout. The kitchen was recently remodeled with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and tile floor. The living room features a custom fireplace and crown molding. Just off the living room is the dining room with creek and waterfall views. This home features 2 patios off the living room and master bedroom. The master bathroom has been recently remodeled with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Down the hall is the inside laundry area, another full bathroom and a spacious second bedroom. Water and trash included. Qualifying income and credit a must.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2682208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 have any available units?
2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 have?
Some of 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 currently offering any rent specials?
2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 pet-friendly?
No, 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 offer parking?
No, 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 does not offer parking.
Does 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 have a pool?
Yes, 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 has a pool.
Does 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 have accessible units?
No, 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2748 Quail Ridge Circle #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
