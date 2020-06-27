2180 Cittadin Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

VIEW, VIEW, VIEW! PRIVATE SETTING! Fabulous location within the tract. Absolutely stunning property located in one of the best areas of Fullerton, the Amerige Heights "Radcliffe" community. Built by quality builder MBK Homes. Three bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms; this delightful home is warm, inviting and has a fantastic floorplan with comfortable & modern tri-level layout for modern lifestyle. Large front porch, lots of windows make it light, bright & airy. Upscale living room w/ tile fireplace, dining area, comfortable family room, gorgeous brand new laminate & tile flooring throughout (no carpet at all). Open large chef's gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded white cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances, huge center island. Sumptuous master suite with luxurious bathroom, separate tub & shower, dual sinks, spacious walk-in closet & fabulous city light's view including the nightly Disneyland fireworks! Brand new custom painting, LED recessed lighting, upgraded light fixtures, handy upstairs laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage for a workshop area & an additional finished storage room. Few steps from the guest parking. Award winning schools. Short walk to Robert Fisler and Sunny Hills High Schools. Also short walking distance to Amerige Heights shopping center. Surroundings are very well kept by HOA. Enjoy Association pool, spa, tennis courts & clubhouse. Convenient location, close to Metrolink Station, parks, grocery markets.