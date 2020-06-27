All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

2180 Cittadin Drive

2180 Cittadin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2180 Cittadin Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
VIEW, VIEW, VIEW! PRIVATE SETTING! Fabulous location within the tract. Absolutely stunning property located in one of the best areas of Fullerton, the Amerige Heights "Radcliffe" community. Built by quality builder MBK Homes. Three bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms; this delightful home is warm, inviting and has a fantastic floorplan with comfortable & modern tri-level layout for modern lifestyle. Large front porch, lots of windows make it light, bright & airy. Upscale living room w/ tile fireplace, dining area, comfortable family room, gorgeous brand new laminate & tile flooring throughout (no carpet at all). Open large chef's gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, upgraded white cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances, huge center island. Sumptuous master suite with luxurious bathroom, separate tub & shower, dual sinks, spacious walk-in closet & fabulous city light's view including the nightly Disneyland fireworks! Brand new custom painting, LED recessed lighting, upgraded light fixtures, handy upstairs laundry room. Oversized 2 car garage for a workshop area & an additional finished storage room. Few steps from the guest parking. Award winning schools. Short walk to Robert Fisler and Sunny Hills High Schools. Also short walking distance to Amerige Heights shopping center. Surroundings are very well kept by HOA. Enjoy Association pool, spa, tennis courts & clubhouse. Convenient location, close to Metrolink Station, parks, grocery markets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 Cittadin Drive have any available units?
2180 Cittadin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2180 Cittadin Drive have?
Some of 2180 Cittadin Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 Cittadin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2180 Cittadin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 Cittadin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2180 Cittadin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2180 Cittadin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2180 Cittadin Drive offers parking.
Does 2180 Cittadin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2180 Cittadin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 Cittadin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2180 Cittadin Drive has a pool.
Does 2180 Cittadin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2180 Cittadin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 Cittadin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2180 Cittadin Drive has units with dishwashers.
