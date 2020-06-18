All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2118 Arnold Way

2118 Arnold Way · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Arnold Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
VIEW!! VIEW!! Awesome view with city light and amazing Disneyland firework . Located in one of the most sought after areas of Fullerton. Beautifully upgraded end-unit 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhome w/ view at a prime location in Amerige Heights, Approx. 1,790 Sq.Ft, Cathedral-vaulted high ceilings, Separated living Room & family room. Dual fireplace in dining and family room area, Distressed hardwood & berber carpet flooring, Custom window blinds, Large kitchen with granite countertops w/Island, Stainless steel Appliances, Walk-In Closet, Walk to award wining Schools, Community parks, Shopping center, Association Pool & Spa and Tennis courts! Huge storage space in the garage. Hi speed internet included in rent. A Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Arnold Way have any available units?
2118 Arnold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Arnold Way have?
Some of 2118 Arnold Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Arnold Way currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Arnold Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Arnold Way pet-friendly?
No, 2118 Arnold Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2118 Arnold Way offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Arnold Way does offer parking.
Does 2118 Arnold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Arnold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Arnold Way have a pool?
Yes, 2118 Arnold Way has a pool.
Does 2118 Arnold Way have accessible units?
No, 2118 Arnold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Arnold Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2118 Arnold Way has units with dishwashers.
