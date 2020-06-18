2118 Arnold Way

Amenities

VIEW!! VIEW!! Awesome view with city light and amazing Disneyland firework . Located in one of the most sought after areas of Fullerton. Beautifully upgraded end-unit 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhome w/ view at a prime location in Amerige Heights, Approx. 1,790 Sq.Ft, Cathedral-vaulted high ceilings, Separated living Room & family room. Dual fireplace in dining and family room area, Distressed hardwood & berber carpet flooring, Custom window blinds, Large kitchen with granite countertops w/Island, Stainless steel Appliances, Walk-In Closet, Walk to award wining Schools, Community parks, Shopping center, Association Pool & Spa and Tennis courts! Huge storage space in the garage. Hi speed internet included in rent. A Must See!!