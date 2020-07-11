36021 Bergen Street

Amenities

**Due to COVID-19, the property will not be shown until tenant vacates after 06/30.



Available 07/11!! One-story, 4 bedroom w/ 3 Car Garage. Tile throughout main house with carpeting in bedrooms only. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Ceiling fans. All the right spaces including formal living and dining area. Breakfast nook and family room off kitchen. Family room with fireplace. Walk-in closet in master. Spacious 3 car garage. Vaulted patio cover with ceiling fan perfect for outdoor relaxing. Corner lot with private backyard. Temecula school district. Small dogs welcome. Photos do not represent actual showing conditions.



