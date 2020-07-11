All apartments in French Valley
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

36021 Bergen Street

36021 Bergen Street · No Longer Available
Location

36021 Bergen Street, French Valley, CA 92596
Quinta Do Lago

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Due to COVID-19, the property will not be shown until tenant vacates after 06/30.

Available 07/11!! One-story, 4 bedroom w/ 3 Car Garage. Tile throughout main house with carpeting in bedrooms only. Granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Ceiling fans. All the right spaces including formal living and dining area. Breakfast nook and family room off kitchen. Family room with fireplace. Walk-in closet in master. Spacious 3 car garage. Vaulted patio cover with ceiling fan perfect for outdoor relaxing. Corner lot with private backyard. Temecula school district. Small dogs welcome. Photos do not represent actual showing conditions.

DRE#01835133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36021 Bergen Street have any available units?
36021 Bergen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in French Valley, CA.
What amenities does 36021 Bergen Street have?
Some of 36021 Bergen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36021 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
36021 Bergen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36021 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 36021 Bergen Street is pet friendly.
Does 36021 Bergen Street offer parking?
Yes, 36021 Bergen Street offers parking.
Does 36021 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36021 Bergen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36021 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 36021 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 36021 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 36021 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36021 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36021 Bergen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36021 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 36021 Bergen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
