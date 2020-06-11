34696 Chinaberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard game room on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home in move-in condition! Welcome into the gated entry courtyard you enter through the front door you are greeted with a living room on one side and dining room on the other. This beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath home has vaulted ceilings throughout and a great open floor plan. The first floor includes Master suite and office/work space, formal dining room, formal living room. Custom Curtains on most windows.The home is nice and open with lots outside light. Family room features a cozy fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen features a breakfast area, large quartz island, stove top, and tons of cabinet space.

The entire kitchen has been upgraded with no expenses spared. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms along with a loft area, perfect for a game room. 3 Car Garage and large laundry room. Main Floor Spacious Master Suite is very Private and Inviting, with Sliding Doors to the Back Yard, His & Hers walk-in Closets,the Master Bath has dual sinks, a separate soaking tub and shower and a private toilet room. The backyard is surrounded with lush trees,with stamped concrete patio ready for entertaining or just relaxing.

The home has solar and the owner will be paying solar bill.

Gardner included with the price of $2900.00