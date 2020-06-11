All apartments in French Valley
Location

34696 Chinaberry Drive, French Valley, CA 92596
Winchester

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3157 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in move-in condition! Welcome into the gated entry courtyard you enter through the front door you are greeted with a living room on one side and dining room on the other. This beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath home has vaulted ceilings throughout and a great open floor plan. The first floor includes Master suite and office/work space, formal dining room, formal living room. Custom Curtains on most windows.The home is nice and open with lots outside light. Family room features a cozy fireplace and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen features a breakfast area, large quartz island, stove top, and tons of cabinet space.
The entire kitchen has been upgraded with no expenses spared. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms along with a loft area, perfect for a game room. 3 Car Garage and large laundry room. Main Floor Spacious Master Suite is very Private and Inviting, with Sliding Doors to the Back Yard, His & Hers walk-in Closets,the Master Bath has dual sinks, a separate soaking tub and shower and a private toilet room. The backyard is surrounded with lush trees,with stamped concrete patio ready for entertaining or just relaxing.
The home has solar and the owner will be paying solar bill.
Gardner included with the price of $2900.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34696 Chinaberry Drive have any available units?
34696 Chinaberry Drive has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34696 Chinaberry Drive have?
Some of 34696 Chinaberry Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34696 Chinaberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34696 Chinaberry Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34696 Chinaberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34696 Chinaberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in French Valley.
Does 34696 Chinaberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34696 Chinaberry Drive does offer parking.
Does 34696 Chinaberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34696 Chinaberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34696 Chinaberry Drive have a pool?
No, 34696 Chinaberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34696 Chinaberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 34696 Chinaberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34696 Chinaberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34696 Chinaberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34696 Chinaberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34696 Chinaberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
