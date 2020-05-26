All apartments in French Valley
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:40 PM

30241 Trois Valley Street

30241 Trois Valley Street · (951) 419-4483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30241 Trois Valley Street, French Valley, CA 92563

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,840

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3404 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home Located on a cul-de-sac. One of the only homes with a 3-car garage. Large entry with vaulted ceilings with separate formal living room and formal dining rooms. Main floor bedroom with full bathroom. Open entertainers kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes separate vanities, large garden tub, walk-in-closet, and balcony over looking surrounding nature. Additional three bedrooms and another bathroom upstairs. Home includes a three car garage and large back yard. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Please see video for access. Go to www.pathlightmgt.com to apply today!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30241 Trois Valley Street have any available units?
30241 Trois Valley Street has a unit available for $2,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30241 Trois Valley Street have?
Some of 30241 Trois Valley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30241 Trois Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
30241 Trois Valley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30241 Trois Valley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30241 Trois Valley Street is pet friendly.
Does 30241 Trois Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 30241 Trois Valley Street does offer parking.
Does 30241 Trois Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30241 Trois Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30241 Trois Valley Street have a pool?
No, 30241 Trois Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 30241 Trois Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 30241 Trois Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30241 Trois Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30241 Trois Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30241 Trois Valley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30241 Trois Valley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
