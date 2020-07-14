All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like Countrywood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
Countrywood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Countrywood

4555 Thornton Ave · (510) 851-8668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
First month FREE
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Cabrillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA 94536
Cabrillo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 025 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 001 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 122 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,224

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 098 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Countrywood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
on-site laundry
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve. Choose from 4 spacious one and two bedroom floorplans complete with private patios, generous closet space, and beautifully appointed kitchens. Feel the cares of the day disappear as you relax in the soothing spa and sauna or plan a fun-filled afternoon in the exclusive resident clubhouse. No matter what way you choose to spend your day, you can be sure it will be a perfect, here at Countrywood Apartment Homes! Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Resident Reserved Covered & Guest Parking. Please call us for our parking policy. Street. Resident Reserved Covered & Guest Parking. Please call us for our parking policy. Other. Resident Reserved Covered & Guest Parking. Please call us for our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Countrywood have any available units?
Countrywood has 9 units available starting at $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Countrywood have?
Some of Countrywood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Countrywood currently offering any rent specials?
Countrywood is offering the following rent specials: First month FREE
Is Countrywood pet-friendly?
No, Countrywood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does Countrywood offer parking?
Yes, Countrywood offers parking.
Does Countrywood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Countrywood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Countrywood have a pool?
Yes, Countrywood has a pool.
Does Countrywood have accessible units?
No, Countrywood does not have accessible units.
Does Countrywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Countrywood has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Countrywood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave
Fremont, CA 94538
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn
Fremont, CA 94539
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94536
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr
Fremont, CA 94538
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St
Fremont, CA 94536
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments under $2,800Fremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity