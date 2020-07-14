Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool hot tub sauna on-site laundry carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve. Choose from 4 spacious one and two bedroom floorplans complete with private patios, generous closet space, and beautifully appointed kitchens. Feel the cares of the day disappear as you relax in the soothing spa and sauna or plan a fun-filled afternoon in the exclusive resident clubhouse. No matter what way you choose to spend your day, you can be sure it will be a perfect, here at Countrywood Apartment Homes! Please call for an appointment today.