Solana Walk

Built in 2013, this tri-level town home is centrally located in a beautiful gated community near Mile Square Park, the Fountain Valley public library, schools, and easy access to the 405. The community offers a pool, cabanas, gas grill and fireplace patios. You are minutes away from South Coast Plaza, Huntington Beach, Irvine and Costa Mesa. The condo features an open floor plan kitchen with stainless steel Whirlpool gas stove, dishwasher & microwave, refrigerator, upgraded Caesarstone counter-tops & back-splash, 10 ft high ceiling with recessed lighting throughout, attached 2 car garage, 2 bedroom suites with attached full baths, walk in closet for the master bedroom, extra storage and balcony. Also Includes energy efficient washer/dryer, tankless water heater & water softener, and central A/C & heater. The windows are double pane for insulation and privacy - very sound proof! Window dressings in photos are optional. Utilities: SoCal Edison, SoCal Gas, Spectrum Internet, Fountain Valley Water Division Landlord covers HOA which includes trash service and all exterior landscaping & maintenance; Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



