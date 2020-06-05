All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like Solana Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
Solana Walk
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

Solana Walk

17550 Water Garden Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17550 Water Garden Ct, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Built in 2013, this tri-level town home is centrally located in a beautiful gated community near Mile Square Park, the Fountain Valley public library, schools, and easy access to the 405. The community offers a pool, cabanas, gas grill and fireplace patios. You are minutes away from South Coast Plaza, Huntington Beach, Irvine and Costa Mesa. The condo features an open floor plan kitchen with stainless steel Whirlpool gas stove, dishwasher & microwave, refrigerator, upgraded Caesarstone counter-tops & back-splash, 10 ft high ceiling with recessed lighting throughout, attached 2 car garage, 2 bedroom suites with attached full baths, walk in closet for the master bedroom, extra storage and balcony. Also Includes energy efficient washer/dryer, tankless water heater & water softener, and central A/C & heater. The windows are double pane for insulation and privacy - very sound proof! Window dressings in photos are optional. Utilities: SoCal Edison, SoCal Gas, Spectrum Internet, Fountain Valley Water Division Landlord covers HOA which includes trash service and all exterior landscaping & maintenance; Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

(RLNE5229104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solana Walk have any available units?
Solana Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does Solana Walk have?
Some of Solana Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solana Walk currently offering any rent specials?
Solana Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solana Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, Solana Walk is pet friendly.
Does Solana Walk offer parking?
Yes, Solana Walk offers parking.
Does Solana Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solana Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solana Walk have a pool?
Yes, Solana Walk has a pool.
Does Solana Walk have accessible units?
No, Solana Walk does not have accessible units.
Does Solana Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solana Walk has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFountain Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fountain Valley Apartments with ParkingFountain Valley Apartments with Pools
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine