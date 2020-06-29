All apartments in Fountain Valley
Location

9849 Emmons Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Susan Mercer, L/A for questions or private showings. 714-549-7873. 4B/2B, 2,053 sf executive-style Fountain Valley home w/A/C sits on a large corner lot w/no other homes behind. Lovely landscaping & wonderful entertaining space. Great curb appeal invites you into this interior tract home. Step into the raised entry w/soaring smooth ceilings & new lighting, paint & rich-color wood laminate flooring. Spacious formal living & dining room. Gas/wood fireplace w/ wood/gas options. Dual-pane window throughout & gorgeous plantation shutters. Dining room has view of beautiful patio rose garden. Pocket door allows for formal entertaining & privacy from kitchen activity. Beautifully appointed kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting & wood cabinetry. Kitchen is open to eating alcove off kitchen & great room feel of family room. Family room has full back wall windows & sliders to a covered wraparound patio w/beautiful landscaping & sky views. 2 ground floor bedrooms. Large master w/in-room vanity & 2 closets. Master/Hall bath (two-entrances) boasts Travertine, tile, granite, step-in shower & extra storage. Two bedrooms upstairs...one is size of large bonus room or master, w/2 closets & views of the back yard. Full hall bath with granite, tile, & updated lighting. Super-sized hall closet upstairs is great for interior storage. 2-car garage w/epoxy flooring & workbench & loads of storage. Plavan Park & school at end of circle. Non-smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9849 Emmons Circle have any available units?
9849 Emmons Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9849 Emmons Circle have?
Some of 9849 Emmons Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9849 Emmons Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9849 Emmons Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9849 Emmons Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9849 Emmons Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9849 Emmons Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9849 Emmons Circle offers parking.
Does 9849 Emmons Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9849 Emmons Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9849 Emmons Circle have a pool?
No, 9849 Emmons Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9849 Emmons Circle have accessible units?
No, 9849 Emmons Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9849 Emmons Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9849 Emmons Circle has units with dishwashers.
