9849 Emmons Circle

Call Susan Mercer, L/A for questions or private showings. 714-549-7873. 4B/2B, 2,053 sf executive-style Fountain Valley home w/A/C sits on a large corner lot w/no other homes behind. Lovely landscaping & wonderful entertaining space. Great curb appeal invites you into this interior tract home. Step into the raised entry w/soaring smooth ceilings & new lighting, paint & rich-color wood laminate flooring. Spacious formal living & dining room. Gas/wood fireplace w/ wood/gas options. Dual-pane window throughout & gorgeous plantation shutters. Dining room has view of beautiful patio rose garden. Pocket door allows for formal entertaining & privacy from kitchen activity. Beautifully appointed kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting & wood cabinetry. Kitchen is open to eating alcove off kitchen & great room feel of family room. Family room has full back wall windows & sliders to a covered wraparound patio w/beautiful landscaping & sky views. 2 ground floor bedrooms. Large master w/in-room vanity & 2 closets. Master/Hall bath (two-entrances) boasts Travertine, tile, granite, step-in shower & extra storage. Two bedrooms upstairs...one is size of large bonus room or master, w/2 closets & views of the back yard. Full hall bath with granite, tile, & updated lighting. Super-sized hall closet upstairs is great for interior storage. 2-car garage w/epoxy flooring & workbench & loads of storage. Plavan Park & school at end of circle. Non-smokers