Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:30 PM

9800 Dandelion Avenue

9800 Dandelion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9800 Dandelion Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Dandelion Avenue is an incredible 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled in the heart of Fountain Valley. This incredible footprint offers a living room and family room, an incredible remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets, a formal dining room in addition to a direct access 3-car garage. Dandelion Avenue is nicely appointed with upgrades some of which include gorgeous travertine flooring throughout, granite counter tops and modern stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, custom two-tone paint, updated windows and doors, luxury vinyl flooring on the second floor, in addition to beautifully remodeled bathrooms with granite counter tops, custom vanity mirrors and updated light fixtures. The grounds offer a refreshing pool and spa, a spacious grass area and a perimeter block wall for privacy. This is truly a fantastic home and won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9800 Dandelion Avenue have any available units?
9800 Dandelion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 9800 Dandelion Avenue have?
Some of 9800 Dandelion Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9800 Dandelion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9800 Dandelion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9800 Dandelion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9800 Dandelion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 9800 Dandelion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9800 Dandelion Avenue offers parking.
Does 9800 Dandelion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9800 Dandelion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9800 Dandelion Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9800 Dandelion Avenue has a pool.
Does 9800 Dandelion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9800 Dandelion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9800 Dandelion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9800 Dandelion Avenue has units with dishwashers.

