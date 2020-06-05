9800 Dandelion Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Dandelion Avenue is an incredible 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled in the heart of Fountain Valley. This incredible footprint offers a living room and family room, an incredible remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets, a formal dining room in addition to a direct access 3-car garage. Dandelion Avenue is nicely appointed with upgrades some of which include gorgeous travertine flooring throughout, granite counter tops and modern stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, custom two-tone paint, updated windows and doors, luxury vinyl flooring on the second floor, in addition to beautifully remodeled bathrooms with granite counter tops, custom vanity mirrors and updated light fixtures. The grounds offer a refreshing pool and spa, a spacious grass area and a perimeter block wall for privacy. This is truly a fantastic home and won’t last!