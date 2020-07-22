All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 18321 Santa Stephana Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
18321 Santa Stephana Circle
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

18321 Santa Stephana Circle

18321 Santa Stephana Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18321 Santa Stephana Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Beautifully upgraded, 5 bedrooms and 3 bath home (Granada model) with bedroom and bath downstairs in the highly sought after “Greenbrook” community, with a cul-de-sac location! You are greeted by an open floor plan with large windows and vaulted ceiling, allowing for natural light to flow throughout the home. Newer Luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen and family room area. A gourmet and spacious remodeled kitchen looking out to private and nicely landscaped backyard with fruit trees. Huge master bedroom with high ceiling, balcony, walk-in closet and additional large closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks and remodeled shower. This home has newer dual pane windows and sliders in addition to being freshly repainted inside. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled. Inside separate laundry room. Short walk to the award winning Courreges Elementary School. There is a nearby park, community Olympic-sized pool with a swim team for the kids, club house, and lot's of greenbelt. Greenbrook is truly a nice place to live and raise your kids. Close to shopping and easy freeway access. Only about 3 miles to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18321 Santa Stephana Circle have any available units?
18321 Santa Stephana Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18321 Santa Stephana Circle have?
Some of 18321 Santa Stephana Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18321 Santa Stephana Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18321 Santa Stephana Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18321 Santa Stephana Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18321 Santa Stephana Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18321 Santa Stephana Circle offer parking?
No, 18321 Santa Stephana Circle does not offer parking.
Does 18321 Santa Stephana Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18321 Santa Stephana Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18321 Santa Stephana Circle have a pool?
Yes, 18321 Santa Stephana Circle has a pool.
Does 18321 Santa Stephana Circle have accessible units?
No, 18321 Santa Stephana Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18321 Santa Stephana Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 18321 Santa Stephana Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFountain Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fountain Valley Apartments with ParkingFountain Valley Apartments with Pools
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine