18321 Santa Stephana Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Beautifully upgraded, 5 bedrooms and 3 bath home (Granada model) with bedroom and bath downstairs in the highly sought after “Greenbrook” community, with a cul-de-sac location! You are greeted by an open floor plan with large windows and vaulted ceiling, allowing for natural light to flow throughout the home. Newer Luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen and family room area. A gourmet and spacious remodeled kitchen looking out to private and nicely landscaped backyard with fruit trees. Huge master bedroom with high ceiling, balcony, walk-in closet and additional large closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks and remodeled shower. This home has newer dual pane windows and sliders in addition to being freshly repainted inside. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled. Inside separate laundry room. Short walk to the award winning Courreges Elementary School. There is a nearby park, community Olympic-sized pool with a swim team for the kids, club house, and lot's of greenbelt. Greenbrook is truly a nice place to live and raise your kids. Close to shopping and easy freeway access. Only about 3 miles to the beach.