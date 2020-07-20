18286 Santa Belinda

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled single story family home in highly desirable neighborhood, GREENBROOK on a culdesac location! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with formal dining room area and Living room entrance with inviting fireplace and high ceilings. Great floor plan and shows light and bright. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops and open to family room with built-ins. Nice big backyard with a shed for extra storage. Garage has epoxy floor and built-in cabinets and a work bench. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Master bedroom has a cedar walk-in closet. Skylight in the kitchen area and both bathrooms. Walking distance to award winning elementary (Courreges) school. Nearby park, Olympic size pool for swim team for the kids, club house, lot's of greenbelt. Greenbrook is truly a nice place to live and raise your kids. Close to shopping and easy freeway access. Only about 3 miles to the beach!