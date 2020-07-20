All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 18286 Santa Belinda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
18286 Santa Belinda
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:15 PM

18286 Santa Belinda

18286 Santa Belinda Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18286 Santa Belinda Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled single story family home in highly desirable neighborhood, GREENBROOK on a culdesac location! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with formal dining room area and Living room entrance with inviting fireplace and high ceilings. Great floor plan and shows light and bright. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops and open to family room with built-ins. Nice big backyard with a shed for extra storage. Garage has epoxy floor and built-in cabinets and a work bench. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Master bedroom has a cedar walk-in closet. Skylight in the kitchen area and both bathrooms. Walking distance to award winning elementary (Courreges) school. Nearby park, Olympic size pool for swim team for the kids, club house, lot's of greenbelt. Greenbrook is truly a nice place to live and raise your kids. Close to shopping and easy freeway access. Only about 3 miles to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18286 Santa Belinda have any available units?
18286 Santa Belinda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18286 Santa Belinda have?
Some of 18286 Santa Belinda's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18286 Santa Belinda currently offering any rent specials?
18286 Santa Belinda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18286 Santa Belinda pet-friendly?
No, 18286 Santa Belinda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18286 Santa Belinda offer parking?
Yes, 18286 Santa Belinda offers parking.
Does 18286 Santa Belinda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18286 Santa Belinda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18286 Santa Belinda have a pool?
Yes, 18286 Santa Belinda has a pool.
Does 18286 Santa Belinda have accessible units?
No, 18286 Santa Belinda does not have accessible units.
Does 18286 Santa Belinda have units with dishwashers?
No, 18286 Santa Belinda does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with ParkingFountain Valley Apartments with Pools
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine