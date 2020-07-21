18247 Cabrillo Court

Amenities

Located along the winding tree lined streets of Tiburon South on a quiet courtyard, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is a clean, comfortable place to call home. Enter the front door to the living room and stroll past the downstairs half bathroom to the the versatile kitchen area with adjoining family room or dining room, depending on your style. The kitchen has a new stove and microwave, and a walk in pantry for storage. It looks out to a beautifully landscaped patio and the 2-car garage with laundry. Upstairs is a large master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home boasts new pex plumbing, double paned windows, security screen door and central air conditioning. The refrigerator, washer, dryer and fireplace are included without warranty. Tiburon offers its residents 5 pool areas, 2 clubhouses, and 2 tot lots. It is located about 5 miles from the beach near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and the recreational facilities and golf courses at Mile Square Park. All this AND award winning Fountain Valley School District. Welcome home. For a showing call Miriam Horn 714-319-3477 or Mary Connally 714-334-0505.