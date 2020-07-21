All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 18247 Cabrillo Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
18247 Cabrillo Court
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:53 AM

18247 Cabrillo Court

18247 Cabrillo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

18247 Cabrillo Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located along the winding tree lined streets of Tiburon South on a quiet courtyard, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is a clean, comfortable place to call home. Enter the front door to the living room and stroll past the downstairs half bathroom to the the versatile kitchen area with adjoining family room or dining room, depending on your style. The kitchen has a new stove and microwave, and a walk in pantry for storage. It looks out to a beautifully landscaped patio and the 2-car garage with laundry. Upstairs is a large master suite, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home boasts new pex plumbing, double paned windows, security screen door and central air conditioning. The refrigerator, washer, dryer and fireplace are included without warranty. Tiburon offers its residents 5 pool areas, 2 clubhouses, and 2 tot lots. It is located about 5 miles from the beach near shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and the recreational facilities and golf courses at Mile Square Park. All this AND award winning Fountain Valley School District. Welcome home. For a showing call Miriam Horn 714-319-3477 or Mary Connally 714-334-0505.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18247 Cabrillo Court have any available units?
18247 Cabrillo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18247 Cabrillo Court have?
Some of 18247 Cabrillo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18247 Cabrillo Court currently offering any rent specials?
18247 Cabrillo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18247 Cabrillo Court pet-friendly?
No, 18247 Cabrillo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18247 Cabrillo Court offer parking?
Yes, 18247 Cabrillo Court offers parking.
Does 18247 Cabrillo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18247 Cabrillo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18247 Cabrillo Court have a pool?
Yes, 18247 Cabrillo Court has a pool.
Does 18247 Cabrillo Court have accessible units?
No, 18247 Cabrillo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18247 Cabrillo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18247 Cabrillo Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFountain Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fountain Valley Apartments with ParkingFountain Valley Apartments with Pools
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine