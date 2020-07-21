18197 AZTEC Circle

Amenities

This Tiburon South townhome in a convenient location near shopping,transp, Mile Square Park.Brand new paint and recessed lighting, with Neutral decor thru-out. There is brand new laminate flooring throughout the downstairs. Enter the large "L' shaped LR with contemporary ceiling fan to the formal DR w/wet bar. There is a half bath downstairs. The upgraded kitchen w/granite tile counters,laminate flooring,brand new smooth top electric range, and microwave and opens to the family room with ceiling fan & slider to the private patio. Upstairs the huge master bedroom w/balcony, full wall closet,ceilng fan, vanity w/dual sinks, and separate large clear glass shower. The nice size secondary Bedrooms each have new ceiling fans, and slider closets. The hall bath has a tile counter vanity & shower over tub. Side by side Laundry is in the large 2 car garage w/lots of room for storage. The patio has a tiled shelf for pass thru from the kitchen, easy maintenance planters, covered latice with string lights and direct access to the garage. The Community features include several pools, tot lots, greenbelts, and clubhouse. All of this near transportation, excellent schools, shopping, medical facilities, and more.