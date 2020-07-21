All apartments in Fountain Valley
18197 AZTEC Circle
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

18197 AZTEC Circle

18197 Aztec Court · No Longer Available
Location

18197 Aztec Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This Tiburon South townhome in a convenient location near shopping,transp, Mile Square Park.Brand new paint and recessed lighting, with Neutral decor thru-out. There is brand new laminate flooring throughout the downstairs. Enter the large "L' shaped LR with contemporary ceiling fan to the formal DR w/wet bar. There is a half bath downstairs. The upgraded kitchen w/granite tile counters,laminate flooring,brand new smooth top electric range, and microwave and opens to the family room with ceiling fan & slider to the private patio. Upstairs the huge master bedroom w/balcony, full wall closet,ceilng fan, vanity w/dual sinks, and separate large clear glass shower. The nice size secondary Bedrooms each have new ceiling fans, and slider closets. The hall bath has a tile counter vanity & shower over tub. Side by side Laundry is in the large 2 car garage w/lots of room for storage. The patio has a tiled shelf for pass thru from the kitchen, easy maintenance planters, covered latice with string lights and direct access to the garage. The Community features include several pools, tot lots, greenbelts, and clubhouse. All of this near transportation, excellent schools, shopping, medical facilities, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18197 AZTEC Circle have any available units?
18197 AZTEC Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18197 AZTEC Circle have?
Some of 18197 AZTEC Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18197 AZTEC Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18197 AZTEC Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18197 AZTEC Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18197 AZTEC Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18197 AZTEC Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18197 AZTEC Circle offers parking.
Does 18197 AZTEC Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18197 AZTEC Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18197 AZTEC Circle have a pool?
Yes, 18197 AZTEC Circle has a pool.
Does 18197 AZTEC Circle have accessible units?
No, 18197 AZTEC Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18197 AZTEC Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18197 AZTEC Circle has units with dishwashers.
