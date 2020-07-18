18174 Mesa Verde Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

This beautiful totally upgraded all electric Single Family Residence (Attached on one wall) in the coveted community of Tiburon South

is truly a "cream puff". There are so many upgrades to mention; newer air conditioning system, full copper plumbing, newer high-end

laminate flooring throughout; plantation shutters on all windows & the sliding glass door leading to a private patio with stone pavers,

patio cover with new light fixture & string lighting with built-in waterfall & brick propane fireplace. Home has new paint,

custom base moldings, recessed lighting, dual-pane windows, newer kitchen cabinets & newly tiled counters breakfast bar with all appliances. The dining area next to the kitchen has a built-in breakfront wired with electricity to display your favorite collectibles. Each bedroom has built-in adjustable closet systems & mirrored closet doors; & the master bedroom has a full wall of mirrored closet doors with built-ins as well as totally upgraded bathroom. The 2-car finished garage has energy efficient front loading washer & dryer, water softener, newer hot water heater, & storage shelving. The community has tree lined streets, 5 pools, 2 clubhouses, & lots of grassy areas & walkways to enjoy. Freeway close, the shopping & restaurants are

nearby & enjoy the Mile Square Park with public golf course. The schools are close & all highly rated and the beach is only minutes away. Move in & begin to enjoy the good life.