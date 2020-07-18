18174 Mesa Verde Court

Amenities
This beautiful totally upgraded all electric Single Family Residence (Attached on one wall) in the coveted community of Tiburon South
is truly a "cream puff". There are so many upgrades to mention; newer air conditioning system, full copper plumbing, newer high-end
laminate flooring throughout; plantation shutters on all windows & the sliding glass door leading to a private patio with stone pavers,
patio cover with new light fixture & string lighting with built-in waterfall & brick propane fireplace. Home has new paint,
custom base moldings, recessed lighting, dual-pane windows, newer kitchen cabinets & newly tiled counters breakfast bar with all appliances. The dining area next to the kitchen has a built-in breakfront wired with electricity to display your favorite collectibles. Each bedroom has built-in adjustable closet systems & mirrored closet doors; & the master bedroom has a full wall of mirrored closet doors with built-ins as well as totally upgraded bathroom. The 2-car finished garage has energy efficient front loading washer & dryer, water softener, newer hot water heater, & storage shelving. The community has tree lined streets, 5 pools, 2 clubhouses, & lots of grassy areas & walkways to enjoy. Freeway close, the shopping & restaurants are
nearby & enjoy the Mile Square Park with public golf course. The schools are close & all highly rated and the beach is only minutes away. Move in & begin to enjoy the good life.