Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

18174 Mesa Verde Court

18174 Mesa Verde Court · No Longer Available
Location

18174 Mesa Verde Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful totally upgraded all electric Single Family Residence (Attached on one wall) in the coveted community of Tiburon South
is truly a "cream puff". There are so many upgrades to mention; newer air conditioning system, full copper plumbing, newer high-end
laminate flooring throughout; plantation shutters on all windows & the sliding glass door leading to a private patio with stone pavers,
patio cover with new light fixture & string lighting with built-in waterfall & brick propane fireplace. Home has new paint,
custom base moldings, recessed lighting, dual-pane windows, newer kitchen cabinets & newly tiled counters breakfast bar with all appliances. The dining area next to the kitchen has a built-in breakfront wired with electricity to display your favorite collectibles. Each bedroom has built-in adjustable closet systems & mirrored closet doors; & the master bedroom has a full wall of mirrored closet doors with built-ins as well as totally upgraded bathroom. The 2-car finished garage has energy efficient front loading washer & dryer, water softener, newer hot water heater, & storage shelving. The community has tree lined streets, 5 pools, 2 clubhouses, & lots of grassy areas & walkways to enjoy. Freeway close, the shopping & restaurants are
nearby & enjoy the Mile Square Park with public golf course. The schools are close & all highly rated and the beach is only minutes away. Move in & begin to enjoy the good life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18174 Mesa Verde Court have any available units?
18174 Mesa Verde Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 18174 Mesa Verde Court have?
Some of 18174 Mesa Verde Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18174 Mesa Verde Court currently offering any rent specials?
18174 Mesa Verde Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18174 Mesa Verde Court pet-friendly?
No, 18174 Mesa Verde Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 18174 Mesa Verde Court offer parking?
Yes, 18174 Mesa Verde Court offers parking.
Does 18174 Mesa Verde Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18174 Mesa Verde Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18174 Mesa Verde Court have a pool?
Yes, 18174 Mesa Verde Court has a pool.
Does 18174 Mesa Verde Court have accessible units?
No, 18174 Mesa Verde Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18174 Mesa Verde Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18174 Mesa Verde Court has units with dishwashers.
