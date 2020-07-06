All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:04 PM

17936 San Fidel St

17936 San Fidel Street · No Longer Available
Location

17936 San Fidel Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Corner lot one-story house near Los Alamos park - Property Id: 164608

Ready for move-in! Great corner single story house with 3 bedrooms, 1 bonus room, and 2 bathrooms located near Los Alamos park, Fountain Valley police, library, city hall, 405 fwy, and shopping center. Upgrades include all brand new vinyl windows and wood shutters, interior painting, new shower porcelain tiles, new vinyl plank floor throughout, new central air and heating, new landscaping front and backyard. House is included with new dishwasher, wall oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164608p
Property Id 164608

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5197424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17936 San Fidel St have any available units?
17936 San Fidel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17936 San Fidel St have?
Some of 17936 San Fidel St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17936 San Fidel St currently offering any rent specials?
17936 San Fidel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17936 San Fidel St pet-friendly?
No, 17936 San Fidel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17936 San Fidel St offer parking?
No, 17936 San Fidel St does not offer parking.
Does 17936 San Fidel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17936 San Fidel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17936 San Fidel St have a pool?
No, 17936 San Fidel St does not have a pool.
Does 17936 San Fidel St have accessible units?
No, 17936 San Fidel St does not have accessible units.
Does 17936 San Fidel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17936 San Fidel St has units with dishwashers.

