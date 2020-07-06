17936 San Fidel St

Amenities
Corner lot one-story house near Los Alamos park - Property Id: 164608
Ready for move-in! Great corner single story house with 3 bedrooms, 1 bonus room, and 2 bathrooms located near Los Alamos park, Fountain Valley police, library, city hall, 405 fwy, and shopping center. Upgrades include all brand new vinyl windows and wood shutters, interior painting, new shower porcelain tiles, new vinyl plank floor throughout, new central air and heating, new landscaping front and backyard. House is included with new dishwasher, wall oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164608p
Property Id 164608
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5197424)