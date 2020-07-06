17936 San Fidel St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Corner lot one-story house near Los Alamos park - Property Id: 164608



Ready for move-in! Great corner single story house with 3 bedrooms, 1 bonus room, and 2 bathrooms located near Los Alamos park, Fountain Valley police, library, city hall, 405 fwy, and shopping center. Upgrades include all brand new vinyl windows and wood shutters, interior painting, new shower porcelain tiles, new vinyl plank floor throughout, new central air and heating, new landscaping front and backyard. House is included with new dishwasher, wall oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/164608p

Property Id 164608



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5197424)