17333 Brookhurst Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous upstairs end unit unit with large balcony facing west for lots of light and ocean breezes! Fresh paint, newer wood laminate flooring, updated kitchen, newly remodeled bathroom with Quartz counter top, new fixtures and new switches/outlets through out. Open kitchen overlooking living room with vaulted ceilings plus unit also has large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings --must see! Great location at the back of complex near 1 car garage! Call Quinten (714-315-7518) with any questions or for appointment to preview!