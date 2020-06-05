All apartments in Fountain Valley
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
17333 Brookhurst Street
17333 Brookhurst Street

17333 Brookhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

17333 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous upstairs end unit unit with large balcony facing west for lots of light and ocean breezes! Fresh paint, newer wood laminate flooring, updated kitchen, newly remodeled bathroom with Quartz counter top, new fixtures and new switches/outlets through out. Open kitchen overlooking living room with vaulted ceilings plus unit also has large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings --must see! Great location at the back of complex near 1 car garage! Call Quinten (714-315-7518) with any questions or for appointment to preview!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17333 Brookhurst Street have any available units?
17333 Brookhurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17333 Brookhurst Street have?
Some of 17333 Brookhurst Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17333 Brookhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
17333 Brookhurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17333 Brookhurst Street pet-friendly?
No, 17333 Brookhurst Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17333 Brookhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 17333 Brookhurst Street offers parking.
Does 17333 Brookhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17333 Brookhurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17333 Brookhurst Street have a pool?
No, 17333 Brookhurst Street does not have a pool.
Does 17333 Brookhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 17333 Brookhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17333 Brookhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17333 Brookhurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
