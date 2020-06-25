All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:05 PM

17181 Santa Isabel Street

17181 Santa Isabel Street · No Longer Available
Location

17181 Santa Isabel Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Spacious Entertainment home in Fountain Valley - Property Id: 134520

Fabulous home located in the track of Westmont with 4 Bed & 2.50 bath spread over 1,750 sq ft. This one of a kind home is located on an oversized magnificent lot! The property features 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths on the first floor & expansive oversized master 4th bedroom and 1 bathroom that features a walk in closet upstairs. The kitchen is a great size for cooking and entertaining with all new stainless steel appliances. The living room boasts a cozy custom fireplace and leads to a private backyard with a large covered patio that includes a custom built in BBQ Center island and a lovely fire pit for having guests. This cozy, light & bright home is walking distance to Tamura Elementary School and Fountain Valley High School. Also, just minutes to shopping, dining, and freeways. A must see to appreciate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134520p
Property Id 134520

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5190954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17181 Santa Isabel Street have any available units?
17181 Santa Isabel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17181 Santa Isabel Street have?
Some of 17181 Santa Isabel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17181 Santa Isabel Street currently offering any rent specials?
17181 Santa Isabel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17181 Santa Isabel Street pet-friendly?
No, 17181 Santa Isabel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17181 Santa Isabel Street offer parking?
No, 17181 Santa Isabel Street does not offer parking.
Does 17181 Santa Isabel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17181 Santa Isabel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17181 Santa Isabel Street have a pool?
No, 17181 Santa Isabel Street does not have a pool.
Does 17181 Santa Isabel Street have accessible units?
No, 17181 Santa Isabel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17181 Santa Isabel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17181 Santa Isabel Street has units with dishwashers.
