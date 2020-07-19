16035 Mount Pico Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome Home! This well appointed end unit, 3 bedroom town home has it all! The kitchen features white cabinetry with lots of storage space, granite counter tops, a large island with breakfast bar seating, and stainless steel appliances! The kitchen also overlooks your private backyard. The large living and dining rooms feature wood laminate flooring and recessed lighting. The massive master bedroom features a large en-suite bath and has a full wall of mirrored closets. The secondary bedrooms are both generously sized, all three have ceiling fans, custom paint, and lots of natural light. The garage has a washer/dryer and private access from the patio directly into the kitchen. The owners also have 1 extra parking spot that will be included in the rent, letting you park up to 3 cars. Enjoy the community amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, rec-room and tot-lot. This centrally located home is close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.