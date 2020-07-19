All apartments in Fountain Valley
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
16035 Mount Pico Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

16035 Mount Pico Court

16035 Mount Pico Court · No Longer Available
Location

16035 Mount Pico Court, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome Home! This well appointed end unit, 3 bedroom town home has it all! The kitchen features white cabinetry with lots of storage space, granite counter tops, a large island with breakfast bar seating, and stainless steel appliances! The kitchen also overlooks your private backyard. The large living and dining rooms feature wood laminate flooring and recessed lighting. The massive master bedroom features a large en-suite bath and has a full wall of mirrored closets. The secondary bedrooms are both generously sized, all three have ceiling fans, custom paint, and lots of natural light. The garage has a washer/dryer and private access from the patio directly into the kitchen. The owners also have 1 extra parking spot that will be included in the rent, letting you park up to 3 cars. Enjoy the community amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, rec-room and tot-lot. This centrally located home is close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16035 Mount Pico Court have any available units?
16035 Mount Pico Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 16035 Mount Pico Court have?
Some of 16035 Mount Pico Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16035 Mount Pico Court currently offering any rent specials?
16035 Mount Pico Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16035 Mount Pico Court pet-friendly?
No, 16035 Mount Pico Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 16035 Mount Pico Court offer parking?
Yes, 16035 Mount Pico Court offers parking.
Does 16035 Mount Pico Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16035 Mount Pico Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16035 Mount Pico Court have a pool?
Yes, 16035 Mount Pico Court has a pool.
Does 16035 Mount Pico Court have accessible units?
No, 16035 Mount Pico Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16035 Mount Pico Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16035 Mount Pico Court has units with dishwashers.
