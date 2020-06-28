11620 Warner Avenue #618

Amenities

11620 Warner Ave. #618 Available 12/07/19 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - 3rd floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is 1030 square feet, and includes appliances (gas stove, microwave, dishwasher), new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new paint, new plumbing, new flooring, new quartz counters, new vanity, new lighting, walk-in closets, central A/C & Heating, indoor laundry room with full size washer & gas dryer hook-up, fireplace and assigned covered parking!



It is located within a gated secured entry condominium complex that includes a heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gas BBQ areas and the relaxing sound of the waterfall surrounding the common area.



11600 - 16300 Warner Avenue is right next to Los Caballeros Racquet and Sports Club, which includes many amenities such as the heated Olympic swimming pool, state of the art fitness equipment, yoga & pilates classes, volleyball, basketball, racquetball, spa, and much more! If you like to play tennis, youre in for a treat! Los Cab has the best tennis courts around.



Los Caballeros Real Estate also has other properties available for rent, for details please call us at 714-241-7368. For a tour of our facilities, please contact our leasing office for an appointment, or for more information visit www.LCREFS.com



1 year lease term, $35 application fee, Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent or lower on approved credit.



