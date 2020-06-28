All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

11620 Warner Avenue #618

11620 Warner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11620 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
11620 Warner Ave. #618 Available 12/07/19 Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo - 3rd floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is 1030 square feet, and includes appliances (gas stove, microwave, dishwasher), new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new paint, new plumbing, new flooring, new quartz counters, new vanity, new lighting, walk-in closets, central A/C & Heating, indoor laundry room with full size washer & gas dryer hook-up, fireplace and assigned covered parking!

It is located within a gated secured entry condominium complex that includes a heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, gas BBQ areas and the relaxing sound of the waterfall surrounding the common area.

11600 - 16300 Warner Avenue is right next to Los Caballeros Racquet and Sports Club, which includes many amenities such as the heated Olympic swimming pool, state of the art fitness equipment, yoga & pilates classes, volleyball, basketball, racquetball, spa, and much more! If you like to play tennis, youre in for a treat! Los Cab has the best tennis courts around.

Los Caballeros Real Estate also has other properties available for rent, for details please call us at 714-241-7368. For a tour of our facilities, please contact our leasing office for an appointment, or for more information visit www.LCREFS.com

1 year lease term, $35 application fee, Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent or lower on approved credit.

(RLNE4246115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11620 Warner Avenue #618 have any available units?
11620 Warner Avenue #618 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 11620 Warner Avenue #618 have?
Some of 11620 Warner Avenue #618's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11620 Warner Avenue #618 currently offering any rent specials?
11620 Warner Avenue #618 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11620 Warner Avenue #618 pet-friendly?
No, 11620 Warner Avenue #618 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 11620 Warner Avenue #618 offer parking?
Yes, 11620 Warner Avenue #618 offers parking.
Does 11620 Warner Avenue #618 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11620 Warner Avenue #618 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11620 Warner Avenue #618 have a pool?
Yes, 11620 Warner Avenue #618 has a pool.
Does 11620 Warner Avenue #618 have accessible units?
No, 11620 Warner Avenue #618 does not have accessible units.
Does 11620 Warner Avenue #618 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11620 Warner Avenue #618 has units with dishwashers.
