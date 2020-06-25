All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 11616 Carnation Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
11616 Carnation Circle
Last updated June 3 2019 at 1:55 AM

11616 Carnation Circle

11616 Carnation Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11616 Carnation Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful pool home! If you like to entertain, barbecue and swim with family and friends, then this is the house for you! Step through the front door into foyer leading to a spacious living room with fireplace, new carpeting, and a large sliding door for access to the amazing backyard. The open floor plan allows great access to the beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counters, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and the dinning area for family meals. There are 4 good sized bedrooms, 2 charming bathrooms; a shower and single vanity in the master bathroom and bathtub/shower in the hallway bathroom with dual sinks and large counters, numerous closets and ample storage space. The laundry area is conveniently located just off the dining room in the garage. The extra large backyard is ready for fun with family and friends with a sparkling pool, concrete patio, mature plants and trees. The two car garage has room for plenty of storage and the large driveway for plenty of parking. This home sits at the end of the culdesac so your kids can play out front while you enjoy peace and quiet without any traffic noise. Located near schools, parks, shopping, and not too far from beach...this home has it all! For a private showing call 714-227-5265.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11616 Carnation Circle have any available units?
11616 Carnation Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 11616 Carnation Circle have?
Some of 11616 Carnation Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11616 Carnation Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11616 Carnation Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11616 Carnation Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11616 Carnation Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 11616 Carnation Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11616 Carnation Circle offers parking.
Does 11616 Carnation Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11616 Carnation Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11616 Carnation Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11616 Carnation Circle has a pool.
Does 11616 Carnation Circle have accessible units?
No, 11616 Carnation Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11616 Carnation Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11616 Carnation Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine