11616 Carnation Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful pool home! If you like to entertain, barbecue and swim with family and friends, then this is the house for you! Step through the front door into foyer leading to a spacious living room with fireplace, new carpeting, and a large sliding door for access to the amazing backyard. The open floor plan allows great access to the beautiful remodeled kitchen with granite counters, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and the dinning area for family meals. There are 4 good sized bedrooms, 2 charming bathrooms; a shower and single vanity in the master bathroom and bathtub/shower in the hallway bathroom with dual sinks and large counters, numerous closets and ample storage space. The laundry area is conveniently located just off the dining room in the garage. The extra large backyard is ready for fun with family and friends with a sparkling pool, concrete patio, mature plants and trees. The two car garage has room for plenty of storage and the large driveway for plenty of parking. This home sits at the end of the culdesac so your kids can play out front while you enjoy peace and quiet without any traffic noise. Located near schools, parks, shopping, and not too far from beach...this home has it all! For a private showing call 714-227-5265.